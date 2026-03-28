Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 990 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the February 26th total of 665 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,001 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $375,000.

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Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEZ traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.52.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States consumer companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including retail, automotive, leisure and recreation, media and real estate.

Further Reading

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