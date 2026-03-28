Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 6.61% 16.28% 8.96% Synopsys 13.76% 6.83% 3.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Synopsys”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $603.22 million 1.41 $36.88 million $0.81 21.46 Synopsys $7.05 billion 10.33 $1.33 billion $6.44 59.08

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Software Enterprises. Magic Software Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Magic Software Enterprises and Synopsys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33 Synopsys 1 8 8 0 2.41

Magic Software Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Synopsys has a consensus target price of $531.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.56%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synopsys beats Magic Software Enterprises on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

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Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. The company’s IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. It also offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpi cloud native; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; Magic Data Management and Analytics Platform for data management; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. The company also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, It provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Synopsys

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Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; logic libraries and embedded memories; processor cores, software, and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; security IP solutions; IP solutions for automotive market; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems; virtual prototyping solutions; and Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization, as well as optical products, and mechatronic simulations. Further, it provides security and quality testing products, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. Additionally, the company provides intelligent orchestration solution, software risk manager, and black duck software composition analysis tools. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

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