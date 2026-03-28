Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 260,079 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the February 26th total of 160,738 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,479,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Airbus Stock Performance

EADSY traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. 1,489,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,240. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

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Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Airbus had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $30.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EADSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup raised Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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About Airbus

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Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company’s activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

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