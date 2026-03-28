Analyzing IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and Labcorp (NYSE:LH)

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Labcorp and IceCure Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Labcorp $13.95 billion 1.56 $876.50 million $10.46 25.29 IceCure Medical $3.38 million 8.11 -$15.06 million ($0.24) -1.56

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Labcorp has higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Labcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

95.9% of Labcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Labcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Labcorp and IceCure Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Labcorp 0 3 9 0 2.75 IceCure Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00

Labcorp currently has a consensus price target of $304.82, suggesting a potential upside of 15.23%. IceCure Medical has a consensus price target of $2.64, suggesting a potential upside of 603.04%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Labcorp.

Profitability

This table compares Labcorp and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Labcorp 6.28% 16.16% 7.62% IceCure Medical -445.61% -221.04% -118.89%

Volatility & Risk

Labcorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Labcorp beats IceCure Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Labcorp

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Labcorp Holdings, Inc. engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

About IceCure Medical

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IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. It also develops XSense system, a single probe system; and MultiSense, a multi probe system for the treatment of multiple and larger tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

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