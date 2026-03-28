Short Interest in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Rises By 59.7%

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,457 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the February 26th total of 18,441 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XTL stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $187.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.19 and its 200-day moving average is $158.67. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $199.76. The company has a market capitalization of $280.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.11.

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Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 119.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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