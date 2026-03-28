Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MSW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,275 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 26th total of 14,058 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ming Shing Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of MSW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.94. 4,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,700. Ming Shing Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

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Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ming Shing Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSW

Ming Shing Group Company Profile

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Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

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