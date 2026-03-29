Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:KBDC)

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.
Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 1.8%
KBDC stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.
Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($25.53) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.48 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
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Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile
Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.
The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.
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