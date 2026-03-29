Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:KBDC)

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 1.8%

KBDC stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

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Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($25.53) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.48 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

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Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.

The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.

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