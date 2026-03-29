Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.19 and last traded at GBX 46.84. 9,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 41,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.74.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.19. The firm has a market cap of £41.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.53.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors. The company was formerly known as THQ Nordic AB (publ) and changed its name to Embracer Group AB (publ) in October 2019. Embracer Group AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Karlstad, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.