PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 144,313 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the February 26th total of 80,541 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,039.1 days.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of PCELF opened at $1.87 on Friday. PowerCell Sweden AB has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.

Get PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) alerts:

About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) is a Swedish technology company specializing in the development and production of hydrogen fuel cell stacks and systems. Its core focus lies in creating scalable, high-performance fuel cell solutions for a range of applications, including stationary power generation, e-mobility and marine propulsion. The company’s modular fuel cell modules can be integrated into customized powertrain and power supply systems, enabling zero-emission operation for heavy vehicles, backup power units and distributed energy installations.

The company’s product portfolio features the PowerCell S3 stack series, which delivers enhanced power density and durability compared to earlier generations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.