flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Update

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,029 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 26th total of 43,880 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNTF traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,400. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $43.27.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FNNTF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About flatexDEGIRO

(Get Free Report)

flatexDEGIRO AG is a Germany-based digital brokerage firm formed through the merger of German online broker flatex AG and Dutch discount broker DeGiro in 2020. The combined entity offers a unified trading platform designed for retail investors, aiming to provide low-cost access to global financial markets. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main with regional offices across Europe, flatexDEGIRO serves as one of the continent’s leading online brokers.

The company’s core offerings include execution and custody services for equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bonds and derivatives.

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