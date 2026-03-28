Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,715 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the February 26th total of 8,560 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Eltek Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.21. 4,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865. Eltek has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 0.65.

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Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eltek will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eltek in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Eltek currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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About Eltek

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Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards. It primarily serves medical technology, defense and aerospace, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment industries, as well as contract electronic manufacturers.

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