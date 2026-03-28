CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 961 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the February 26th total of 1,414 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Price Performance

OTCMKTS CIMDF remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.67.

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About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad

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CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) is one of Southeast Asia’s leading universal banking groups, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Through its integrated network of consumer banking, corporate and investment banking, Islamic banking and group strategy and services, the bank delivers a comprehensive suite of financial products including retail and commercial loans, trade finance, treasury, asset management, insurance and wealth management solutions.

Tracing its roots back to the establishment of Bian Chiang Bank in 1906, the group underwent a series of mergers and acquisitions before unifying under the CIMB banner in 2005, and listing on Bursa Malaysia in 2006.

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