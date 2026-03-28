Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Up 41.0% in March

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 550,559 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 26th total of 390,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,857 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.7 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

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About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group is a Canadian integrated building products business involved in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of forest products for the residential and commercial construction sectors. The company offers a range of dimension lumber, engineered wood components, value-added panel products and related building materials to building supply dealers, prefabricators and end-use customers. Through its network of manufacturing facilities and regional distribution centres, Doman Building Materials Group serves markets across Western Canada and portions of the U.S.

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