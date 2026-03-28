Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,530,423 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the February 26th total of 915,835 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,530.4 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $3.25 during midday trading on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

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Barratt Developments Company Profile

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Barratt Developments plc is a leading residential property developer headquartered in Coalville, Leicestershire, United Kingdom. Founded in 1958 by Sir Lawrie Barratt, the company has grown to become one of the largest housebuilders in the UK. It specializes in the design, acquisition, construction and sale of a wide range of new homes including apartments, terraced houses, semi-detached and detached family homes.

The company’s core business activities encompass land procurement, planning and project management, construction and the marketing of residential properties.

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