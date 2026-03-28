Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) and Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Head to Head Survey

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ – Get Free Report) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and Sidus Space”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica $7.58 billion 1.34 $351.90 million $1.92 29.17 Sidus Space $4.67 million 32.33 -$17.52 million ($1.29) -1.76

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space. Sidus Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

34.7% of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Sidus Space shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and Sidus Space, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica 1 1 6 1 2.78 Sidus Space 1 0 0 0 1.00

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica currently has a consensus target price of $64.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica is more favorable than Sidus Space.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica 4.64% 7.45% 2.25% Sidus Space -655.33% -116.44% -67.25%

Volatility and Risk

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sidus Space has a beta of -1.58, indicating that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica beats Sidus Space on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

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Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft; and offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems, and cyber security solutions, as well as information and communications systems comprising command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. This segment also leases Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support services; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircraft; and aircraft components and engines. This segment also supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment engages in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Sidus Space

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Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics. The company also provides platforms, such as External Flight Test Platform (EFTP) which offers multiple industries to develop, test, and fly experiments, hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the ISS at a reduced cost and schedule; LizzieSat; Space Station Integrated Kinetic Launcher for Orbital Payload Systems; and Phoenix Deployer. In addition, it offers aerospace and defense manufacturing services, including 3D printing; mechanical/electrical assembly and test; design engineering; and program management comprising of supply chain management, customer requirement compliance, logistics and configuration management, resource and budget control, and schedule. It serves commercial space, aerospace, and defense industries, as well as government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

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