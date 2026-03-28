BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF stock opened at C$12.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.46. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$12.32 and a twelve month high of C$12.55.

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BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Company Profile

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The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a short-term provincial bond index, net of expenses.

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