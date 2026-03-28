Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stock Holdings Lessened by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 24,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.7%

CSCO stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $315.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Erste Group Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,211.50. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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