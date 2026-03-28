JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32.10 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $62.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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