Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

Bexil Price Performance

Shares of BXLC opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. Bexil has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00.

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About Bexil

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Bexil Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and securities trading activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York.

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