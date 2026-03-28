Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.
Bexil Price Performance
Shares of BXLC opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. Bexil has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00.
About Bexil
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