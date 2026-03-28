Launch Two Acquisition (NASDAQ:LPBB) Issues Earnings Results

Launch Two Acquisition (NASDAQ:LPBB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Launch Two Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPBB opened at $10.60 on Friday. Launch Two Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Launch Two Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Launch Two Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Launch Two Acquisition by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 201,772 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Launch Two Acquisition by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 126,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Launch Two Acquisition by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 721,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Launch Two Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Launch Two Acquisition Company Profile

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We are a blank check company incorporated on May 13, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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