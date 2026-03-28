ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 826,936 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 26th total of 1,257,580 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,297,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:UDOW traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. 7,649,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $584.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.79. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $66.21.
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro Dow30
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index. The Index includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies.
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