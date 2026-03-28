ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 826,936 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 26th total of 1,257,580 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,297,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UDOW traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. 7,649,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $584.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.79. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $66.21.

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ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

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ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index. The Index includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies.

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