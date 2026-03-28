John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP) Short Interest Down 34.0% in March

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,096 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the February 26th total of 22,868 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,479 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHCP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.92. 14,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,116. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $253,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,456,000. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares during the period.

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (JHCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed with a focus on a diversified bond portfolio, which includes a potential 20% allocation to high-yield bonds. The fund aims for a high level of current income while also considering ESG factors in its investment analysis JHCP was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

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