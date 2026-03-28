Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Update

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 550,754 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 26th total of 365,505 shares. Currently, 97.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 890,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PAVS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Paranovus Entertainment Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Down 18.6%

Paranovus Entertainment Technology stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 4,237,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,439,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. The 1-12 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 30th.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

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Paranovus Entertainment Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: PAVS) is a development?stage technology company specializing in digital media solutions for the casino gaming, hospitality and entertainment sectors. The company’s core business revolves around the design, development and deployment of interactive software and hardware platforms that enhance guest engagement, streamline operations and deliver targeted advertising in high?traffic venues.

Central to Paranovus’ offerings is its PAVS platform, an integrated system that supports virtual?reality experiences, digital signage, social media kiosks and interactive gaming modules.

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