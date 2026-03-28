Best Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – March 28th

Artelo Biosciences, Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, and Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively low market capitalizations, generally defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion (exact cutoffs vary by index provider). Investors view them as having higher growth potential but also greater volatility and risk compared with mid- or large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

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