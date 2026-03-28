Short Interest in Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDSB) Increases By 51.4%

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,934 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the February 26th total of 4,581 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,021 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Fifth District Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth District Bancorp by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 51,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth District Bancorp by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fifth District Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Fifth District Bancorp by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter.
Fifth District Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FDSB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.47. Fifth District Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FDSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fifth District Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fifth District Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FDSB
Fifth District Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth District Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Vienna, Virginia. Through its principal subsidiary, Fifth District Bank, the company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and middle-market enterprises. Operating under a national bank charter, Fifth District Bancorp focuses on relationship-driven service, providing its clients with personalized financial solutions and responsive customer support.
The bank’s core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial and industrial lending, mortgage banking, and wealth management.
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