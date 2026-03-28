Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,534 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 26th total of 47,772 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,345 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenon in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kenon presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Kenon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kenon Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 93,896 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 377,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 35,533 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,682. Kenon has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52.

Kenon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN) is a global investment holding company incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands, with listings on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company focuses on infrastructure and energy-related businesses, seeking to generate long-term value through stable cash flows and strategic growth. Kenon’s diversified portfolio spans power generation assets, midstream energy infrastructure and related services across multiple regions.

One of Kenon’s principal assets is QPI Ltd., an energy company based in Israel that owns and operates a combined-cycle, gas-fired power plant and an adjacent liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal at the Port of Ashdod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.