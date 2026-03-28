Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,293 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 26th total of 3,162 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity at Flanigan’s Enterprises

In other news, CEO James Flanigan II purchased 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 980,996 shares in the company, valued at $29,429,880. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.00. 1,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a regional distributor of beer, wine and distilled spirits, serving a range of retail and on-premise accounts throughout Florida. The company manages a network of wholesale distribution centers and provides a portfolio of both domestic and imported beverage brands. Through its Beverage Distribution & Logistics segment, Flanigan’s delivers products to grocery stores, convenience markets, restaurants, bars and clubs, leveraging its industry relationships to secure a diverse assortment of products for its customers.

To support its distribution operations, Flanigan’s Enterprises maintains warehousing, transportation and inventory management capabilities.

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