Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,293 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 26th total of 3,162 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Insider Activity at Flanigan’s Enterprises
In other news, CEO James Flanigan II purchased 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 980,996 shares in the company, valued at $29,429,880. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a regional distributor of beer, wine and distilled spirits, serving a range of retail and on-premise accounts throughout Florida. The company manages a network of wholesale distribution centers and provides a portfolio of both domestic and imported beverage brands. Through its Beverage Distribution & Logistics segment, Flanigan’s delivers products to grocery stores, convenience markets, restaurants, bars and clubs, leveraging its industry relationships to secure a diverse assortment of products for its customers.
To support its distribution operations, Flanigan’s Enterprises maintains warehousing, transportation and inventory management capabilities.
Further Reading
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