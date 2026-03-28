Hallador Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 16,827 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,504% compared to the typical volume of 1,049 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HNRG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

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Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of HNRG stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.22. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $101.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hallador Energy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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