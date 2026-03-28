Oncocyte (NASDAQ:IMDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oncocyte (NASDAQ:IMDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Oncocyte had a negative return on equity of 5,096.60% and a negative net margin of 1,238.52%.
Oncocyte Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMDX opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.35. Oncocyte has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oncocyte
In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 521,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,931,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,608,074.25. This trade represents a 4.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Oncocyte
About Oncocyte
Oncocyte (NASDAQ:IMDX) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes tests intended to improve cancer detection, risk stratification and treatment decision-making. The company focuses on creating assays that provide clinically actionable information to physicians managing patients with suspected or confirmed malignancies, with particular emphasis on tools that can help evaluate lung nodules and other oncology-related diagnostic challenges.
Oncocyte’s product and development efforts center on blood- and tissue-based molecular assays that analyze biomarkers and genomic signals to inform clinical workflows.
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