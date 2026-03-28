GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $282.68 and last traded at $285.50. 5,819,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 5,690,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.56.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer singled out GE Aerospace as a “huge winner,” which has driven investor interest and helped the stock’s recent outperformance. Read More.

Jim Cramer singled out GE Aerospace as a “huge winner,” which has driven investor interest and helped the stock’s recent outperformance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace is planning a €110 million European site expansion with workforce development — a capacity and supply-chain investment that supports higher production for recovering commercial aviation demand. Read More.

GE Aerospace is planning a €110 million European site expansion with workforce development — a capacity and supply-chain investment that supports higher production for recovering commercial aviation demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights aviation strength as a tailwind for GE Aerospace and S&P futures, reinforcing demand expectations for engines, services and aftermarket revenue. Read More.

Market commentary highlights aviation strength as a tailwind for GE Aerospace and S&P futures, reinforcing demand expectations for engines, services and aftermarket revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: An industry comparison reviews how GE’s engine families stack up against Rolls?Royce’s Trent series — useful context on competitiveness but not an immediate catalyst unless product wins or specs change market share. Read More.

An industry comparison reviews how GE’s engine families stack up against Rolls?Royce’s Trent series — useful context on competitiveness but not an immediate catalyst unless product wins or specs change market share. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from “strong-buy” to “hold,” a change that can pressure sentiment and trigger short-term selling by momentum-focused investors. Read More.

Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from “strong-buy” to “hold,” a change that can pressure sentiment and trigger short-term selling by momentum-focused investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive dynamics: coverage of RTX/Pratt & Whitney highlights how rival engine programs and strong aftermarket services at competitors could limit GE Aerospace’s share gains and margin expansion in some segments. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. TD Cowen upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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