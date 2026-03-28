SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Short Interest Up 116.3% in March

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 308,996 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the February 26th total of 142,867 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,699,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $84.81.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 1,630,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,411,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,815,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,105,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 794,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 671,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

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