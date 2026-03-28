Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as low as $12.00. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 16,678 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Down 0.7%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE: PAI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income with a secondary objective of capital preservation. Established in 2005, the fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities issued by governments, government agencies, corporate issuers and securitized products. It employs both traditional fixed-income strategies and opportunistic positions to enhance its income profile.
The fund’s portfolio is broadly diversified across sectors and credit profiles, focusing on bonds rated investment-grade by major credit rating agencies.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.