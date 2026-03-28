United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

United American Healthcare Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.0129. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.0129, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

United American Healthcare Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

United American Healthcare Company Profile

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United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

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