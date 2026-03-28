Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares trading hands.

Mosaic Capital Trading Up 0.5%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$58.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.89.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries. The firm seeks to invest in all sectors in Canada.

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