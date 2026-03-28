Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.04 and traded as low as GBX 46. Schroder Real Estate Invest shares last traded at GBX 46.83, with a volume of 1,640,332 shares.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £222.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.01.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (‘the Company’) is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth as a result of its investments in, and active management of, a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate.

Further Reading

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