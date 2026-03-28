Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) Increases By 97.8%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,474 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the February 26th total of 12,375 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,578 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
MSD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 152,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.20.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund primarily invests in U.S. dollar-denominated sovereign and corporate debt securities issued by governments and corporations in emerging market countries.
MSD’s investment strategy emphasizes diversification across regions, sectors and issuers. The fund’s portfolio managers use fundamental credit analysis to identify opportunities in markets such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
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