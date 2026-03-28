Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 577.86 and traded as high as GBX 580.50. Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 577, with a volume of 2,086,297 shares changing hands.

Investec Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 606.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 577.80.

Investec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

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