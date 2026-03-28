Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,432,555 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the February 26th total of 1,466,992 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,332.9 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Babcock International Group stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

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About Babcock International Group

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Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) is a British multinational engineering support services company that specializes in the management of complex assets for defense, emergency services, civil nuclear and other critical infrastructure sectors. Leveraging decades of technical expertise, the company offers integrated lifecycle solutions encompassing design, maintenance, training, consultancy and software-enabled asset management. Its approach combines on-site engineering teams, advanced diagnostic tools and bespoke logistics support to ensure operational readiness and safety for mission-critical systems.

In the defense arena, Babcock delivers comprehensive support to naval fleets, air forces and land units, providing submarine refits, surface ship maintenance, aviation overhaul and munitions handling.

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