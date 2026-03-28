Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in March

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 52,654 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the February 26th total of 91,793 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,097.0 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLRDF remained flat at $8.20 during midday trading on Friday. Billerud AB has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Billerud AB (publ) is a Sweden-based pulp and paper company specializing in sustainable packaging materials and solutions. The company produces a range of fibre-based products, including containerboard, corrugating medium, sack kraft paper and speciality paper. Through its integrated production network, Billerud AB supplies raw materials and finished solutions to customers in the consumer packaging, e-commerce, food service and industrial sectors.

The roots of Billerud AB date back to the establishment of the Gruvön mill in 1647 and the Korsnäs operations in the mid-19th century.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.