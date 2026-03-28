Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 73,982 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the February 26th total of 49,190 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Agronomics Stock Up 0.5%

AGNMF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,314. Agronomics has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

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Agronomics Company Profile

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Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) is a Guernsey-incorporated, closed-end investment company that focuses on the fast-growing cellular agriculture and alternative protein sector. Established in 2019, the company seeks to capitalise on advances in biotechnology to support and commercialise sustainable food solutions. Its primary business activity involves making equity investments in early- and growth-stage companies that are developing cell-cultured meat, fermentation-derived proteins, microalgae systems and other innovative approaches to food production.

Through a diversified portfolio, Agronomics provides capital and strategic support to entrepreneurs and research teams aiming to reduce the environmental footprint of traditional agriculture.

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