Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Expands By 48.9%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 242,740 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the February 26th total of 163,050 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,023 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 237.3 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. 572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

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Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

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Aena S.M.E., SA is a Spanish airport management company responsible for the operation, maintenance and commercial development of a network of airports and heliports in Spain. As the concessionaire appointed by the Spanish government, the company provides a full range of airport services, including terminal operations, ground handling coordination, security oversight and retail and real estate management within its facilities. Through long?term public?private partnership agreements, Aena oversees critical infrastructure that supports both domestic and international air traffic.

Beyond its core operations in Spain, Aena has expanded its footprint through strategic investments and consultancy contracts in Europe and Latin America.

Further Reading

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