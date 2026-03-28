Toro (NYSE:TTC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and traded as low as $93.55. Toro shares last traded at $93.8470, with a volume of 600,516 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

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Toro Trading Down 1.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.28%.Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 119,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $11,957,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,327.90. This trade represents a 75.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 4,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $492,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,777.60. This represents a 64.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after buying an additional 124,373 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 9.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Toro by 191.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

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The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

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