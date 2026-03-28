Short Interest in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Rises By 87.9%

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 121,050 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the February 26th total of 64,429 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,553 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.3% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 178,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 102,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 21.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter.

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iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Up 2.6%

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,195. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $31.48 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10.

About iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

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