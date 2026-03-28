IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.86 and traded as high as GBX 55.50. IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 53, with a volume of 75,993 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 price target on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IG Design Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 120.

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IG Design Group Trading Down 5.5%

About IG Design Group

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.39.

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

Its five major product categories are: Celebrations, Craft, Stationery and Creative Play, Gifting, and Not-for-resale consumables.

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