Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 108 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the February 26th total of 58 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,988 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. 1,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Arkema has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $79.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARKAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Arkema

(Get Free Report)

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

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