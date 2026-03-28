Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.64 and traded as low as C$33.02. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$33.02, with a volume of 4,815 shares trading hands.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.60.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.

Further Reading

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