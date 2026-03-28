Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Update

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,642 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the February 26th total of 19,488 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,768 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.72% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

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Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDP remained flat at $1.78 on Friday. 7,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,686. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Indaptus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.36) by $1.26. Equities analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Indaptus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

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Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel cell- and exosome-based immunotherapies for oncology and infectious diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Natural Killer (NK) Cell Platform, Indaptus engineers allogeneic NK cells with enhanced cytotoxicity and targeted tumor recognition. The company’s Exo-NK Therapeutics program further leverages NK cell–derived exosomes to deliver bioactive molecules and amplify immune responses against disease.

Indaptus’ pipeline includes multiple preclinical candidates that integrate chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology with NK cells and exosomes to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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