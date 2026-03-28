Gold Stocks To Follow Today – March 28th

Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, and Agnico Eagle Mines are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves gold—such as miners, explorers, refiners, and royalty/streaming firms—allowing investors to own a piece of the companies that produce or finance gold. They provide market exposure to movements in the price of gold and to company-specific operational and geopolitical risks, often showing greater volatility than the metal itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

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Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

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