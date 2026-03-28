Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as low as $2.19. Veru shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 47,526 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERU. Wall Street Zen lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Veru in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

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Veru Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Veru by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru

(Get Free Report)

Veru Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of novel therapies in the fields of oncology and infectious disease. Veru’s research strategy centers on advancing small-molecule and biologic candidates through clinical trials, leveraging its in-house manufacturing and formulation capabilities as well as strategic partnerships to support late-stage development.

The company’s lead product candidate is sabizabulin (VERU-111), an oral, microtubule-disrupting agent undergoing pivotal trials for indications that include metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.

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