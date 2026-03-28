Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.73 and traded as low as GBX 0.10. Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 0.12, with a volume of 6,838,854 shares trading hands.

Surface Transforms Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications. It also provides carbon-ceramic materials for various applications, such as motorsports, military, and other special vehicles. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Liverpool, the United Kingdom.

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